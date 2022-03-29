Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.75.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$69.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a C$70.00 target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Shares of TSE RBA opened at C$73.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$73.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$79.20. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 52-week low of C$62.02 and a 52-week high of C$94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.32. The company has a market cap of C$8.18 billion and a PE ratio of 43.44.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers ( TSE:RBA Get Rating ) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.61 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$453.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$495.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.316 per share. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.20%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

