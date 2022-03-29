Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Upgraded to Hold at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has $104.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $85.89 on Monday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $63.01 and a one year high of $106.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.38 and its 200 day moving average is $75.47.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

