RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RGC Resources (NASDAQ:RGCO – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the energy company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RGC Resources from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded RGC Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Get RGC Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:RGCO opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56 and a beta of -0.36. RGC Resources has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $26.02.

RGC Resources ( NASDAQ:RGCO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The energy company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.11). RGC Resources had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 9.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that RGC Resources will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of RGC Resources by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,713 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $425,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in RGC Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in RGC Resources by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 9,804 shares in the last quarter.

About RGC Resources (Get Rating)

RGC Resources, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the distribution and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers in Virginia through its operating subsidiaries. The firm operates through the following segments: Gas Utility, Investment in Affiliates, and Parent and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RGC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RGC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.