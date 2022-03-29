Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by 14.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 137.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Rexford Industrial Realty stock opened at $73.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 1 year low of $50.23 and a 1 year high of $81.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.55.

Rexford Industrial Realty ( NYSE:REXR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 28.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.80.

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REXR. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after buying an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rexford Industrial Realty (Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013, and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.