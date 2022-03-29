Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Revolution Medicines Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It is focused on developing targeted therapies to inhibit elusive frontier targets within notorious cancer pathways. Revolution Medicines Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Revolution Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of RVMD stock opened at $24.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51. Revolution Medicines has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $48.81.

Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.06). Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 636.58% and a negative return on equity of 28.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.52) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Revolution Medicines will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Revolution Medicines news, Director Thilo Schroeder acquired 3,110 shares of Revolution Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.93 per share, with a total value of $65,092.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,229,354 shares of company stock worth $30,751,886. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,475,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,181 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,470,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,357 shares during the last quarter. Nextech Invest AG bought a new stake in Revolution Medicines during the fourth quarter valued at $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 237.0% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Casdin Capital LLC boosted its position in Revolution Medicines by 21.5% during the third quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 2,800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,028,000 after acquiring an additional 495,000 shares during the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Revolution Medicines (Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Revolution Medicines (RVMD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.