Reviewing Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) & Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB)

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB – Get Rating) and Enservco (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Core Laboratories and Enservco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Core Laboratories 4.20% 21.03% 5.57% Enservco -56.24% -85.58% -22.33%

This table compares Core Laboratories and Enservco’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Core Laboratories $470.25 million 3.08 $19.73 million $0.43 72.84 Enservco $15.68 million 2.34 -$2.51 million ($1.09) -2.94

Core Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than Enservco. Enservco is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Core Laboratories, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Core Laboratories has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enservco has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

91.7% of Core Laboratories shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Enservco shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Core Laboratories shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.1% of Enservco shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Core Laboratories and Enservco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Core Laboratories 2 2 0 0 1.50 Enservco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Core Laboratories presently has a consensus price target of $28.88, suggesting a potential downside of 7.81%. Given Core Laboratories’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Core Laboratories is more favorable than Enservco.

Summary

Core Laboratories beats Enservco on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs. It offers laboratory-based analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and oil delivered products; and proprietary and joint industry studies. The Production Enhancement segment provides services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. It offers integrated diagnostic services to evaluate and monitor the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to improve the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. In addition, the company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. It operates approximately in 50 countries. The company was founded in 1936 and is based in Amstelveen, the Netherlands.

About Enservco

Enservco Corp. engages in the provision of services to the domestic onshore oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the Production Services and Completion and Other Services segments. The Production Services segment utilizes a fleet of hot oil trucks and acidizing units to provide maintenance services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The Completion and Other Services segment focuses on fleet of frac water heating units to provide frac water heating services and related support services to the domestic oil and gas industry. The company was founded by Michael D. Herman on February 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, CO.

