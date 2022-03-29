Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) & MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH) Financial Review

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) and MedX (OTCMKTS:MEDH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Resources Connection alerts:

Resources Connection has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MedX has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Resources Connection and MedX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Resources Connection 7.18% 16.33% 10.48% MedX N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Resources Connection and MedX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Resources Connection 0 0 1 0 3.00 MedX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Resources Connection currently has a consensus price target of $21.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.75%. Given Resources Connection’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Resources Connection is more favorable than MedX.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Resources Connection and MedX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Resources Connection $629.52 million 0.86 $25.23 million $1.53 10.92 MedX N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Resources Connection has higher revenue and earnings than MedX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

77.7% of Resources Connection shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Resources Connection shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Resources Connection beats MedX on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Resources Connection (Get Rating)

Resources Connection Inc. engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory. The company was founded by Donald Brian Murray in June 1996 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

About MedX (Get Rating)

MedX Holdings, Inc. engages in the construction of commercial and residential properties through its subsidiaries. It also manages properties for rent. The company was founded by J. Glen House and Jay W. Roth on September 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Cheyenne, WY.

Receive News & Ratings for Resources Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resources Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.