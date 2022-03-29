Redrow (LON:RDW) Price Target Cut to GBX 710

Redrow (LON:RDW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 890 ($11.66) to GBX 710 ($9.30) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.00) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.00) price target on shares of Redrow in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Redrow in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Redrow from GBX 980 ($12.84) to GBX 1,000 ($13.10) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 855.86 ($11.21).

Shares of LON:RDW opened at GBX 520 ($6.81) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 581.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 639.02. Redrow has a 1 year low of GBX 500.82 ($6.56) and a 1 year high of GBX 743.60 ($9.74). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. Redrow’s payout ratio is 0.30%.

In related news, insider Richard Akers bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 619 ($8.11) per share, for a total transaction of £123,800 ($162,169.24).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

