RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.25.

RDHL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

NASDAQ RDHL traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,441. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.91. RedHill Biopharma has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $11.18.

RedHill Biopharma ( NASDAQ:RDHL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.17). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 379.42% and a negative net margin of 113.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that RedHill Biopharma will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDHL. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 108.4% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 218,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 113,584 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 956,150.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 76,492 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 57,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 492.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 65,575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. 10.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

