Recruiter.com Group (RCRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Recruiter.com Group (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 31st.

Shares of RCRT stock opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. Recruiter.com Group has a twelve month low of $1.90 and a twelve month high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $41.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Recruiter.com Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

