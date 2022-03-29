Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “
RCRRF opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. Recruit has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $71.66.
About Recruit (Get Rating)
Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.
