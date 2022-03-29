Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Get Recruit alerts:

RCRRF opened at $44.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.74. Recruit has a twelve month low of $38.35 and a twelve month high of $71.66.

Recruit ( OTCMKTS:RCRRF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a net margin of 9.55% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Recruit will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Recruit (Get Rating)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Recruit (RCRRF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Recruit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.