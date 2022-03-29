Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Declares Apr 22 Dividend of $0.25

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) announced a apr 22 dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.247 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st.

Realty Income has raised its dividend by 2.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 27 consecutive years. Realty Income has a payout ratio of 181.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $68.72 on Tuesday. Realty Income has a one year low of $63.42 and a one year high of $74.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.06 and its 200 day moving average is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.11, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $676.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Realty Income will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,355,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,008,000 after purchasing an additional 424,994 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 992,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,066,000 after acquiring an additional 314,806 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,842,000 after acquiring an additional 201,844 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 827,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after acquiring an additional 255,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 482,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,574,000 after acquiring an additional 134,360 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.80.

Realty Income Company Profile (Get Rating)

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.