Raymond James Raises PetroShale (CVE:PSH) Price Target to C$1.35

PetroShale (CVE:PSH – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from C$1.25 to C$1.35 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Haywood Securities upped their price target on PetroShale from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of PSH stock opened at C$0.83 on Friday. PetroShale has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$547.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -415.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.12.

PetroShale Inc, an independent oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil-weighted assets primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks formations in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company holds approximately 8,218 net acres of land in Middle Bakken, Three Forks Benches, Pronghorn/Sanish, and Lodgepole.

