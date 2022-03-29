Raymond James Downgrades MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of MarketWise from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MarketWise from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on MarketWise from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on MarketWise from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of MKTW opened at $5.10 on Friday. MarketWise has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.52.

In related news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in MarketWise by 128.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,544 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 64,365 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketWise by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,468,900 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after buying an additional 452,300 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MarketWise during the fourth quarter valued at $3,290,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise, Inc operates a multi-brand platform of subscription businesses that provides financial research, software, education, and tools for investors in the United States and Internationally. The company offers a portfolio of independent investment research, as well as various software and analytical tools on a subscription basis.

