Raymond James Boosts XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $105.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on XPO. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $131.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $116.80.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $77.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. MFN Partners Management LP raised its holdings in XPO Logistics by 180.3% in the third quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 3,575,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,528,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,216,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,694,000. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.4% during the third quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,350,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $107,433,000 after purchasing an additional 567,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.14% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

