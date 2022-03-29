Raiden Network Token (RDN) Market Cap Reaches $9.79 Million

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $9.79 million and approximately $91,709.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raiden Network Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded up 7.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Raiden Network Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00011355 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109.46 or 0.00231109 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000080 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0984 or 0.00000208 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network . Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

Raiden Network Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raiden Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raiden Network Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raiden Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raiden Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raiden Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.