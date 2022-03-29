Radio Caca Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $105.78 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Radio Caca coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $648.18 million and $105.78 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 60.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,358.16 or 0.07082826 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,385.20 or 0.99942099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00046722 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,775,500,084 coins and its circulating supply is 301,248,574,773 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT

Radio Caca Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

