Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Hits New 52-Week High at $144.00

Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $144.00 and last traded at $142.98, with a volume of 983 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.93.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.41.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Qualys had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $401,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.18, for a total transaction of $1,274,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,700 shares of company stock worth $3,957,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLYS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $30,263,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Qualys by 278.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 276,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,981,000 after buying an additional 203,699 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Qualys by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 347,794 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,724,000 after buying an additional 185,141 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in Qualys by 232.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 232,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,875,000 after buying an additional 162,500 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Qualys by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 290,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,285,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the period. 97.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

