Qtum 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $302.25 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $830.88 million and $302.25 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $8.39 or 0.00017553 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $7,868,772.72 or 0.00000966 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,944,501 coins and its circulating supply is 99,067,407 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Qtum Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

