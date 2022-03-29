Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.30.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $990.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $952.90 million. Terex had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

TEX stock opened at $36.97 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.38. Terex has a one year low of $35.04 and a one year high of $55.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 16.67%.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 3,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $139,247.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TEX. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Terex by 222.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Terex by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 525,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,042,000 after purchasing an additional 188,984 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $532,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Terex by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Terex during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

