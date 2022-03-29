Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Decreased by Analyst

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ashland Global in a research note issued on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

Get Ashland Global alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ASH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ashland Global from $109.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet cut Ashland Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ashland Global from $130.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ashland Global from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Ashland Global from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.88.

Ashland Global stock opened at $98.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18 and a beta of 1.27. Ashland Global has a 12 month low of $81.93 and a 12 month high of $110.74.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $512.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.44 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASH. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,880,000 after purchasing an additional 31,248 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 10,111.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,482,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467,677 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 2.2% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 8,672 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Ashland Global by 3.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 0.5% during the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 136,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,168,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashland Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ashland Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashland Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.