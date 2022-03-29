Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

QTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Q2 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Q2 from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Q2 has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.50.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $61.63. 271,889 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,594. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of -30.82 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $74.08. Q2 has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $108.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Q2 ( NYSE:QTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Q2 had a negative net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Barry G. Benton sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total value of $342,864.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 53,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total value of $3,169,458.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,954 shares of company stock valued at $4,840,915 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Q2 by 198.4% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,991,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,757,000 after buying an additional 1,989,083 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,692,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,484,000 after buying an additional 586,845 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,587,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Q2 by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,146,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,489,000 after buying an additional 540,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,470,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

