Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now anticipates that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.95 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.35 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $144.00 price target on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.65.

Shares of NYSE:OSK opened at $106.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day moving average of $110.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.42. Oshkosh has a 12 month low of $95.79 and a 12 month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 373.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is 25.08%.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

