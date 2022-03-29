Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Increased by Analyst

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Targa Resources in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 25th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now expects that the pipeline company will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Targa Resources’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion.

TRGP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet downgraded Targa Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Targa Resources from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $74.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $75.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of -679.03 and a beta of 2.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.16 and its 200 day moving average is $56.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Targa Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is presently -1,272.61%.

In other news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $62,345,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Targa Resources by 324.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $62,949,000 after acquiring an additional 920,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 116.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,509,843 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,299,000 after purchasing an additional 813,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 4,390.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 826,940 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,693,000 after purchasing an additional 808,525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

