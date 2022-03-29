Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Carlisle Companies Incorporated Raised by Oppenheimer (NYSE:CSL)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Carlisle Companies in a report released on Sunday, March 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair now anticipates that the conglomerate will post earnings of $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.58.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CSL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Carlisle Companies from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.67.

Shares of CSL stock opened at $248.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Carlisle Companies has a one year low of $163.66 and a one year high of $250.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Carlisle Companies news, VP Douglas Charles Taylor sold 13,070 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.73, for a total transaction of $3,080,991.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John E. Berlin sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.94, for a total transaction of $1,467,132.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.27%.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

