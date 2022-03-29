Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Issued By Capital One Financial

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Denbury in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.56 EPS.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DEN. Wolfe Research began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.75 to $87.75 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on Denbury in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.42.

Shares of DEN stock opened at $81.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.78 and a beta of 3.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Denbury has a 12-month low of $43.44 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 3,819,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,558,000 after purchasing an additional 148,800 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,335,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,485,000 after purchasing an additional 65,404 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 14.7% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,881,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,172,000 after purchasing an additional 240,809 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,866,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 0.8% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 1,586,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,475,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

