PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU) Trading Up 0.5%

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:FRWAU – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.81 and last traded at $9.80. 322 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 11,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.75.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Get PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I in the 4th quarter worth about $109,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $146,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I by 0.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Finally, Benefit Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I during the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000.

PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PWP Forward Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.