PVH (NYSE:PVH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.000-$9.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.34 billion-$9.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.50 billion.PVH also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.600 EPS.

PVH stock traded up $4.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.48. 1,688,661 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,473. PVH has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42. The stock has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.27.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.15%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PVH from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of PVH from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of PVH in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a hold rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PVH from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of PVH from $134.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in PVH by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in PVH by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 191,273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

