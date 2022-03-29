Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW) Short Interest Update

Puxin Limited (NYSE:NEW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,300 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 301,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 599,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Puxin by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,176,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 352,949 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Puxin by 374.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 274,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after buying an additional 216,639 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Puxin by 212.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 185,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Puxin by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 475,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 155,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEW traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.12. The company had a trading volume of 87,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,913. Puxin has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $44.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.41.

Puxin ( NYSE:NEW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 29th. The company reported ($24.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Puxin had a negative return on equity of 1,221.55% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The firm had revenue of $104.41 million during the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Puxin from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Puxin Ltd. provides educational services. It offers K-12 tutoring services, which provide educational services in various forms, such as classroom-based after-school tutoring, as well as full-time tutoring for preparation of university entrance exams and art college admission exams, to help students enhance their academic results.

