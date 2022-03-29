Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at KeyCorp

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Purple Innovation from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.36.

Shares of Purple Innovation stock opened at $5.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.86. The company has a market cap of $401.14 million, a P/E ratio of -19.97 and a beta of 1.65. Purple Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $36.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Purple Innovation ( NASDAQ:PRPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.99 million. Purple Innovation had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Purple Innovation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 24.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Coliseum Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Purple Innovation by 104.0% during the 4th quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 16,805,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,006,000 after buying an additional 8,566,341 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 273.8% in the 4th quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 4,858,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,470,000 after buying an additional 3,558,670 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at $45,065,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Purple Innovation by 311.2% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 3,495,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,483,000 after buying an additional 2,645,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Purple Innovation by 726.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,126,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869,377 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

