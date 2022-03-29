PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in March

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $5.85.

PureTech Health Plc engages in the provision of differentiated medicines for devastating diseases, including inflammatory, fibrotic and immunological conditions, intractable cancers, lymphatic and gastrointestinal diseases and neurological and neuropsychological disorders. It operates through the following segments: Internal, Controlled Founded Entities, Non-Controlled Founded Entities, and Parent Company and Others.

