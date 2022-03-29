PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF) Short Interest Down 52.6% in March

PureTech Health plc (OTCMKTS:PTCHF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 52.6% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:PTCHF traded down $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.66. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,711. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. PureTech Health has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $5.85.
PureTech Health Company Profile (Get Rating)
