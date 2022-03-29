Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $121.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $131.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Prudential Financial from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a market perform rating and a $131.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $110.71.

NYSE PRU opened at $120.06 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.23. Prudential Financial has a one year low of $90.10 and a one year high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial will post 12.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 24.73%.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Candace Woods sold 1,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.74, for a total transaction of $147,325.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 135,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,247,000 after purchasing an additional 38,342 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 36,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,792,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 111,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,724,000 after buying an additional 14,752 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 298.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 281,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,625,000 after buying an additional 210,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

