Provident Financial (OTCMKTS:FPLPF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Provident Financial plc (OTCMKTS:FPLPF – Get Rating) rose 3.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.89 and last traded at $4.86. Approximately 400 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $4.69.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.80.

Provident Financial Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FPLPF)

Provident Financial plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Vanquis Bank, Moneybarn, and Consumer Credit Division segments. The company offers credit cards products, unsecured personal loans, and savings products.

