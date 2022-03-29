Proton (XPR) Price Up 22.9% Over Last Week

Proton (XPR) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0144 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Proton has traded 22.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Proton has a market cap of $145.59 million and $4.29 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a coin. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 12,428,594,196 coins and its circulating supply is 10,098,159,290 coins. Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Proton’s official message board is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

