Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.85.

PROSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €47.00 ($51.65) to €45.40 ($49.89) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Prosus from €137.00 ($150.55) to €128.00 ($140.66) in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Prosus from €115.90 ($127.36) to €76.00 ($83.52) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Investec cut shares of Prosus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Prosus from €122.00 ($134.07) to €110.00 ($120.88) in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Prosus stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,127,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,014. Prosus has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.64.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

