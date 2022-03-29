Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.010-$4.090 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $609 million-$617 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $611.77 million.Progress Software also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.940-$0.960 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRGS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.00.

NASDAQ PRGS traded up $1.45 on Tuesday, reaching $46.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,015. Progress Software has a twelve month low of $41.68 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.41.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 39.12%. The company had revenue of $143.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.12 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Progress Software will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRGS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Progress Software by 83.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 215,564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after buying an additional 98,118 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 382.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 60,205 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Progress Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,322,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Progress Software by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,136,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $392,743,000 after buying an additional 30,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $997,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

