Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)
Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.
