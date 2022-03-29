Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ) Short Interest Update

Principal Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:PGZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 182.9% from the February 28th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:PGZ opened at $15.23 on Tuesday. Principal Real Estate Income Fund has a 12-month low of $13.31 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.02 and a 200-day moving average of $15.28.

Get Principal Real Estate Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 455,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,696,000 after buying an additional 16,423 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 366,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after buying an additional 278,616 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after buying an additional 3,129 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 26,010 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Real Estate Income Fund by 54.0% in the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 68,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 24,105 shares during the period.

About Principal Real Estate Income Fund (Get Rating)

Principal Real Estate Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Principal Real Estate Investors, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in commercial mortgage backed securities, real estate investment trusts and REIT-like entities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.