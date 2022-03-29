Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM) Stock Position Trimmed by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRIM. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,910,919 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,269,000 after acquiring an additional 48,557 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 61.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,488,767 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 3.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after acquiring an additional 28,522 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Primoris Services by 2.5% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 871,264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,337,000 after acquiring an additional 21,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Primoris Services by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 823,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,177,000 after buying an additional 24,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Primoris Services in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

In related news, Director David Lee King sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total transaction of $530,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Primoris Services stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. 5,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,040. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Primoris Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $36.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $25.52.

Primoris Services (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $884.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $899.46 million. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Primoris Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts predict that Primoris Services Co. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio is 11.22%.

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

