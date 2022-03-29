Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Analysts expect Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) to announce earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.18) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.41). Praxis Precision Medicines posted earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 81.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($5.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.07) to ($4.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.29) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.31) to ($4.56). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Praxis Precision Medicines.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.22).

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 47,071 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 207,350.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 102.2% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 17,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 21,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,136,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,023,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRAX stock opened at $10.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.11. Praxis Precision Medicines has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $34.18.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

