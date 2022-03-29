Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,699 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,472 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Popular were worth $4,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Popular during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $129,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Popular during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.74. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.31 and a 12 month high of $99.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.42. Popular had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $665.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Popular, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BPOP shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Popular from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Hovde Group started coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.14.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

