Poolz Finance Price Tops $4.33 (POOLZ)

Poolz Finance (POOLZ) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 29th. One Poolz Finance coin can now be purchased for $4.33 or 0.00009145 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Poolz Finance has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Poolz Finance has a market capitalization of $13.66 million and $1.29 million worth of Poolz Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.13 or 0.00046741 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,393.47 or 0.07168526 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47,274.77 or 0.99865396 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00056074 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Poolz Finance Coin Profile

Poolz Finance launched on January 15th, 2021. Poolz Finance’s total supply is 4,992,280 coins and its circulating supply is 3,156,326 coins. Poolz Finance’s official Twitter account is @Poolz__

According to CryptoCompare, “Poolz is a fully-decentralized, swapping protocol that enables startups and project owners to auction their tokens for bootstrapping liquidity. As the blockchain-cryptocurrency community moves closer to absolute decentralization, Poolz empowers innovators in their pre-listing phase, bringing them closer to early-stage investors. “

Buying and Selling Poolz Finance

