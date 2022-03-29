Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Pool were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pool by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 202,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $92,785,000 after acquiring an additional 38,143 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Pool by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pool by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $519.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $559.75.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $440.25 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $458.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $494.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.91. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $335.24 and a twelve month high of $582.27.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.03%.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

