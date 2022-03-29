Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total value of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $297.20 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $238.17 and a twelve month high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $283.35 and its 200 day moving average is $325.54. The company has a market cap of $106.75 billion, a PE ratio of 63.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 1.17.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $317.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.35.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.