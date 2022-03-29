Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Makes New $766,000 Investment in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 7,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MBB. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,024 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 661,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,481,000 after acquiring an additional 104,400 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,216 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 52,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 27,236 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 63,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares during the period.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

NASDAQ MBB opened at $100.96 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $100.73 and a 52 week high of $108.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%.

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.