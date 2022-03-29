Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) to post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have made estimates for Planet Fitness’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.15. Planet Fitness posted earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 170%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Planet Fitness will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.55. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Planet Fitness.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 7.29% and a negative return on equity of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLNT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Planet Fitness from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Planet Fitness from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cowen upgraded shares of Planet Fitness to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Planet Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.84. The stock had a trading volume of 917,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,350. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.21. Planet Fitness has a 12 month low of $67.89 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.42.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc engages in the operation and franchising of fitness centers. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment includes operations related to the company’s franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

