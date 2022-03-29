Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC) Short Interest Up 72.7% in March

Pivotal Investment Co. III (NYSE:PICC – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the February 28th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.77. 3,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,779. Pivotal Investment Co. III has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $10.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.74.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,480,000. Weiss Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 198.7% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 298,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 198,861 shares during the period. Oribel Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 288,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after purchasing an additional 52,072 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,201,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pivotal Investment Co. III by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 144,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 67,883 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Pivotal Investment Corporation III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

