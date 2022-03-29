Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Piraeus Financial Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 84.2% from the February 28th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.54. Piraeus Financial has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $15.51.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Piraeus Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.