Piper Sandler Cuts Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Price Target to $23.00

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $43.00 to $23.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Sight Sciences in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sight Sciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Sight Sciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.60.

NASDAQ SGHT opened at $13.21 on Friday. Sight Sciences has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $42.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Sight Sciences ( NASDAQ:SGHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. On average, analysts predict that Sight Sciences will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SGHT. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 14,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 238.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology, for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

