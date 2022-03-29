Piper Sandler Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report issued on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

FMNB has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Farmers National Banc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock opened at $17.40 on Monday. Farmers National Banc has a twelve month low of $14.57 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $591.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.93.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $39.24 million during the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FMNB. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,007,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 285,652 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after purchasing an additional 110,986 shares during the last quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 125.4% during the 4th quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 188,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 104,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 498,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 52,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Farmers National Banc by 425.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 64,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 52,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Farmers National Banc Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and banking services through its subsidiary, The Farmers National Bank of Canfield. It operates through Bank and Trust segments. The Bank segment comprises commercial and retail banking services including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposit accounts, commercial, mortgage, and installment loans.

