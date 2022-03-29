Pinkcoin Market Capitalization Tops $1.08 Million (PINK)

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. During the last seven days, Pinkcoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. Pinkcoin has a total market cap of $1.08 million and $19.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00011397 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00005452 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001094 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.07 or 0.00027602 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $372.35 or 0.00786565 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000054 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pinkcoin Coin Profile

Pinkcoin (PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 460,511,162 coins and its circulating supply is 435,250,726 coins. Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink . The official message board for Pinkcoin is slack.with.pink

According to CryptoCompare, “PinkCoin (PC) is an X11 coin with a seven day PoW period before switching to being a pure PoS coin with a 1% annual interest rate. There is a hard cap of 380 million coins to be produced and a block time of 30 seconds. There was no premine. “

Pinkcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

